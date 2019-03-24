|
|
Nordith Simmons Geddes
1930 ~ 2019
Nordith Simmons Geddes was reunited on Friday, March 22, 2019 with her loving husband of 54 years, Garth Lowe Geddes. Her passing from this life ended a 13 year separation from her eternal sweetheart, Garth.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.), South Jordan, Utah on Friday March 29, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Beaver Dam Chapel 16025 N. Beaver Dam Road, Collinston, Utah at 11:00 AM with a viewing prior from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment will follow in the Beaver Dam Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019