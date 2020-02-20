Home

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS church
345 East 500 North
Nephi, UT
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake, UT
Norinne Hayward Wessman Husbands


1926 - 2020
Norinne Hayward Wessman Husbands Obituary
Norinne Hayward Wessman Husbands
1926 ~ 2020
Nephi, UT - Norinne Hayward Wessman Husbands,93, passed away peacefully early morning February 15, 2020, from incidents due to her age, at her home in Nephi.
A viewing will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m., at the LDS church located at, 345 East 500 North in Nephi. The graveside service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12 noon., at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, located at, 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake. For full obituary, visit www.serenityfhs.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
