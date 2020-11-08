1931 ~ 2020
Norma A Hogan Turner, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4th, 2020.
Wednesday was always her day off work.
Norma was born to Iona Carter Callison and Ray W Anderson on March 16th, 1931, in Provo, Utah. She attended American Fork High. While living with her best friend Ila Mae Sheen Barney, she met and married the father of her 4 children, Dean Lamar Hogan. Married in 1947, they raised their family in Kearns, UT and divorced in 1968.
Norma married Clair Gleason Turner in 1984, their marriage later solemnized in the Provo, Utah temple. They lived in Salt Lake City and St George, Utah, and hit every garage sale in between until his death in 2011.
Norma had and shared her many talents. Whether it was her filled sheet cakes with whipped cream frosting, her rotating lighted wedding cakes; hand painted ceramics, crocheted afghans, bells, ornaments and doilies, her homemade Christmas candy, or hand patterned quilts, everyone benefited from her gifts.
Receiving a card from Norma on your birthday is an annual event that will be missed by countless friends and family. Her family Christmas parties, Easter Weekend gatherings, and reunions leave a lasting memory, that will not be forgotten.
The family would like to thank The Retreat at Sunbrook, a daily living center, for the past 3 months of care she was given through the challenges of the current pandemic.
Survived by her children: Donald "Brent" (Desi) Hogan of Murray, UT, Brenda (David) Butterfield of St George, UT, Douglas (Rick) Hogan of Salt Lake City, UT, Kevin (Teresa) Hogan of Mt Airy, NC. Her brothers Sonny Braun of Springville, UT, Jerry (Linda) Braun of Springville, UT. Her sisters Marie (Monte) Depew of Spring Lake, UT, Karma (Lynn) Woofinden of Benjamin, UT. 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, along with many step-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too many to mention by name.
Preceded in death by her sister Mary Norman, and in laws Charlie Norman, and Laurel Braun.
We know you love us all, but we love you more.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday November 12th, 2020 at Noon, Tonaquint Cemetery 1777 S Dixie Drive, St George, UT 84770. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com