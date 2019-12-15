|
|
Apr. 30, 1939 ~ Dec. 8, 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and precious friend, Norma Faye Drew of South Jordan, Utah, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 at the age of 80, leaving a legacy of service, Christlike love and enduring faith. She was admired by all who knew her.
Norma was born on April 30, 1939, to Edward and Faye Jenkins and grew up in Midvale, graduating from Jordan High School. She married Kendall Dean Snarr in 1959, later divorced.
She married Darrell Drew on June 9, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple. They celebrated 47 years together, blending families and raising 10 children who adored her unwavering dedication to her family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Norma was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in a number of callings, including Relief Society President and Girls Camp Director. She lived what she believed every day of her life.
She loved helping others and tirelessly served in the Jordan River Temple and in multiple church service missions with her husband and grandchildren.
Norma was the loving mother of Scott Snarr (Michelle), Janilyn Mahoney (Shawn), Kent Drew (Monica), Scott Drew (Elizabeth), Dan Snarr (Lisa), Jay Drew (Tami), Ryan Drew, Melia Balls (Bryce), Melanie Adams (David) and Richard Drew (Lynsey).
Her pride and joy were her 34 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her extended family, having dinner with her Cousin's Club, crafting with her "Scrappin' Friends," walking with friends each morning in her neighborhood and at the mall, reading with her book club, and getting together with the "Lunch Bunch."
Norma's life of service extended beyond her home and church; She worked with friends to make more than 750 quilts that were donated to various charities.
Norma is survived by her husband, Darrell, her children and her brothers, Mark Jenkins (Eileen) and David Jenkins (Laurie). She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved sister Linda Marshall (Walt), and grandson Luke.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 1239 W. Country Creek Drive, South Jordan. Friends may call on Monday, Dec. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the same building or from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will be at the South Jordan City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.goffmortuary.com/notices/Norma-Drew
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019