Norma Joan Manning
1937 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Norma Joan Manning loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 81. Norma was born June 12, 1937 in Manhattan, New York to Ann Fitzgerald and Eugene Keane.
She came to Utah to ski for the winter season in 1962 and fell in love with Utah and stayed. In 1966 she married Louis and they had two children. Norma retired from a career in real estate in 2001 and devoted her attention to her children and grandchildren. Norma was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at her children's school, enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, baking amazing cookies and most of all being an adored mother and grandmother. Norma will always be remembered for her big smile, caring nature and love of life.
Norma is survived by her husband Louis, daughter Suzanne, son Michael (Barbara Jane) grandchildren Connor and Kate, brother Edward Keane, many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave condolences, please visit www.cityviewmemoriam.com
