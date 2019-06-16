|
|
Norma Joan Manning
June 12, 1937 ~ May 14, 2019
On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Norma Joan Manning loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 81. Norma was born June 12, 1937, in Manhattan to Ann Fitzgerald and Eugene Keane.
She came to Utah to ski for the winter season in 1962, fell in love with Utah and stayed. In 1966 she married Louis and they had two children. Norma retired from a career in real estate in 2001 and devoted her attention to her children and grandchildren. Norma was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered at her children's schools, enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, baking amazing cookies and most of all being an adored mother and grandmother. Norma will always be remembered for her big smile, caring nature and love of life.
Norma is survived by her husband Louis, daughter Suzanne, son Michael (Barbara Jane) grandchildren Connor and Kate, brother Edward Keane, many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
Please join us on Saturday, June 22, 2019 for a Celebration of Norma's Life from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019