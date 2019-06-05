|
|
Norma L Angus
1945 ~ 2019
Norma L Angus passed away on June 3, 2019 from complications related to cancer. She was born in Brigham City, Utah July 23, 1945 to Lavern and Leroy Gull. She is survived by her husband Bill, son Brigg, sister Sally Vandermolen, brother Jack Gull, and other excellent family and friends.
For more information, including services information, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/west-valley-city-ut/norma-angus-8732101
Services are informal in nature.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 5 to June 6, 2019