Norma Louise Warenski Matheson
1929 ~ 2019
Norma Matheson - sweetest mother, loyal friend, and community servant extraordinaire-left us on July 28. Her big heart stopped beating, but her wonderful life of love and service lifted many and serves as an example to us all.
Born in 1929 to Leo and Ardella Warenski, she grew up in Nephi, Utah. During her teens, the family moved to San Francisco and Philadelphia for her father's obstetrics training. They settled in Salt Lake City, and Norma became an East High leopard.
One day, Norma's brother Jim introduced her to his friend Scott, who asked her for a glass of water. Thus began a storybook romance of high school sweethearts that blossomed at the University of Utah, where she received her bachelor's degree in zoology.
The next Christmas, Scott gave Norma a diamond ring. She gave him a spare tire for his car. She was often the more practical of the two.
Raising their four children was their lifelong priority. Norma did it all: Cub Scout den mother, PTA member, room mother, costume maker, primary teacher, making her house the neighborhood playground, and driving to countless music, dance, and sport lessons and events. She taught her children life lessons, especially by example, bringing compassion to everyone she met and grace to everything she did.
In 1976, when Scott ran for governor, Norma made sure voters knew that "Matheson makes sense." They won. And again in 1980.
During her tenure as First Lady, she worked diligently on issues affecting the elderly, education, and children. She visited every senior center in the state, and led the restoration of the historic Governor's Mansion. She became a trailblazer for women in politics and community life, and a beloved fixture in the legal, political, nonprofit, and arts communities.
After one of the Gov's speeches, son Jim overheard an audience member say, "That was all right, but I've heard his wife speak, and she's much better." The Gov was the first to agree.
When he announced in 1984 that he would not seek a third term, the Gov said, "Norma's good judgment and advice, her tireless service to the people of this state, and, most of all, her love and support, have made me a better governor and this state a better place in ways that cannot be expressed adequately and that most will never know." He was right, of course.
Norma and Scott-it is hard to think of one without the other. They achieved the best of what a loving partnership has to offer. Everyone knew that just by seeing them together. They shared everything in their public and private lives. Their love and mutual respect were evident to all.
Losing the Gov in 1990 to cancer was devastating to Norma, but not defeating. He would have been so proud of how she lived the rest of her life. She embraced her role as matriarch of a growing family, relishing her time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She remained loyal to old friends, made many new ones, and considered them all her extended family. And she set the gold standard for civic engagement. She cared deeply about education, health care, the environment, and democratic values, and worked hard to make a difference.
Norma's leadership and wise counsel have been in constant demand and highly valued. She served on the following boards and committees: Alliance for Unity, Arthritis Foundation, Children's Museum of Utah, Coalition for Utah's Future, Community Nursing Services, Count My Vote, Governor's Commission on Aging (Chair), Governor's Commission for Law-Related and Citizenship Education, Governor's Mansion Foundation (Chair), Grand Canyon Trust, Hogle Zoo, Holy Cross Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital Foundation, LifeCare Advisory, Local PTA, Nature Conservancy of Utah, Nursing Resources Study Task Force, Salt Lake League of Women Voters, Scott M. Matheson Leadership Forum, State Division of Aging, University Hospital Foundation, Utah State Office of Public Guardian, Utah State University Utah Botanical Center, University of Utah College of Nursing Development, Utah Symphony, Utah Women's Legislative Council, Voices for Utah Children, Western Folklife Center. To name a few.
Norma did not seek recognition, but she received many awards, including honorary degrees from the University of Utah, Weber State University, and Southern Utah University; and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award from the Utah Democratic Party.
Norma's family legacy: children Scott Jr. (Robyn), Lu (Ed Sweeney), Jim (Amy), and Tom (Amy Farrell); nine grandchildren (Heather, Scott, Briggs, Sarah, Sean, Will, Harris, Fiona, and Sabrina); and three great grandchildren (Scotland, Eddie, and Elliott).
The family wishes to thank Norma's brother Jim, who could not have been a more loving and stalwart brother throughout her life and especially during her recent illness.
A memorial reception will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., Garden Place at This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 East Sunnyside Avenue, Salt Lake City.
Norma was a master gardener and loved flowers, but she would prefer a donation to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019