Norma Lucille (Anderson) Hansen Simmons, 89, passed peacefully November 29, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.

Norma was born in Ephraim, UT on 3/30/1931, the 7th of 13 children. Daughter of Ira Kenneth Anderson and Margaret Jewkes. She married Max A. Hansen Feb 10, 1954 in Las Vegas, NV; later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. She is survived by 5 children - Jeffrey M. Hansen (Suzie), Cindy L. Smith, Kevin R. Hansen (Ann), Stephanie A. Stocking (Stacey), and Brent P. Hansen (Kim), brothers Rodney & Ben Anderson, sister Mavis (Dave) Hall. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

After losing Max in 2001, she later married Lee Thomas Simmons on March 24, 2006 where she has enjoyed love and tender companionship until her passing.

She was an active member of the LDS Church where she served in various positions throughout her lifetime. She also served as PTA President at Oak Hills Elementary School. She was an excellent homemaker. She enjoyed canning, cooking, (always enough for anyone who may stop by), sewing, and most particularly gardening. She won many "Beautification Awards" from Bountiful City which were nominated by community members who enjoyed her beautiful artistry. Norma was kind to all and generous with her love.

Services will be held Saturday, December 5th, 11:00 am at the Bountiful Hills LDS Ward Chapel, 1190 Bountiful Hills Dr. There will be a viewing approximately 1 hour prior to services where family and friends may call. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Estates Cemetery, Bountiful. Funeral Directors, Russon Mortuary. Follow service online through https:\\linktr.ee/normasimmons.

Our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful friends, family, and health care professionals, including the numerous doctors, nurses, and Symbii Hospice for their kind loving care and support during this time.



