Norma Mae Olsen Mangum
1928 ~ 2019
Norma Mae (Olsen) Mangum, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great-grandmother passed away in her sleep on August 25, 2019 at the age of 91.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 11:00 am at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Viewing will be held just prior to services on Saturday 9:00 am- 10:45 am. Graveside services to follow. For a full obituary, please visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019