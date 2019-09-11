|
|
Norman B. Ross
"Norm"
Norman B. Ross died September 9, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Norm was born December 6, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, NY to Norman B. Ross and Ruth Lillian Cavanaugh Ross.
He attended public schools in Saratoga Springs, New York and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Syracuse University.
Norm married Alice Louise Bell on May 1, 1954. The marriage was later solemnized in the Washington, DC Temple. Norm and Alice had been married nearly 49 years when she died in late 2002. Norm then married France Rimli on December 16, 2005.
Norm was employed by WFBL and WSYR-TV in Syracuse, N.Y., and was an instructor, studio supervisor, and producer-director at the Radio-Television Center at Syracuse University. While at Syracuse, he produced "The Exceptional Child" series and directed the "Books and Ideas" series for National Education Television. He also served as an announcer and station manager at the university's WAER, the first US non-commercial educational FM station, the design for which later transitioned to the national public radio service.
For nine years, he was associated with a New York state film production company, making educational, industrial, promotional, government and military films.
For four years, he was the Assistant Director of Public Information for the American National Red Cross at National Headquarters, Washington, DC, and for four years was an Illinois State executive affiliated with the Illinois Department of Mental Health.
He started his own production company in Illinois in 1973, relocating it to Salt Lake City in 1981.
Norm held many church positions, including Ward Public Affairs Specialist, Ward Executive Secretary, Ward Clerk, Elders Quorum President, Counselor in two Bishoprics, service on the High Councils of the East Mill Creek North and University of Utah First Stakes, and as Bishop of the Salt Lake Millcreek 6th Ward.
He served as a volunteer Crime Prevention Specialist for the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, received Vital Volunteer recognition and two Citizen Service awards from that organization, and was a member of the Office of the Sheriff Citizens Advisory Board and the United Police Department Major Incident Review Board. He made crime prevention video programs for the Office of the Sheriff, Salt Lake County Aging Services, the Utah Attorney General's Office, and West Jordan Police Department, and sat on a Citizens Accountability Board of Adult Probation and Parole.
He was a licensed ham radio operator holding the call sign K7NBR and was the 2013 Emergency Coordinator of the Salt Lake County ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service.
Norm is survived by his wife; three children: Stephen Charles Ross (Elizabeth) of Santa Fe, NM; Jeffrey Scott Ross (Beth) of Lancaster, PA; and Susan Eileen Hinckley (Byron) of Grantsville, UT; and four grandchildren.
Thank you to the Holladay Health Care Center. The staff was kind and compassionate.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Millcreek 6th Ward, 4558 S. 600 E. Viewings will be Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 S. State Street, and Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share condolences at: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019