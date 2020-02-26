|
|
Norman D. Johnson
1961 ~ 2020
Norman was born June 17, 1961 to Noal C Johnson and Ila L. Johnson. He died February 18, 2020. Norman was a lover of antiques. He worked at Honest Jons Hills House Antiques. Norman was preceded in death by both Parents. He is survived by his wife, Stacee, son Norman (Bubba) and daughter Jauntee (Sissee). Also by his sister Mary, brother Don, brother Richard and sister Nola. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 29th at the Johnson home in Rose Park from 1pm-3pm. See cityviewmortuary.com for alternate obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020