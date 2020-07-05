1945 ~ 2020
Our dear dad, Norman Edwards Hansen, passed away on our mom's birthday, March 23, 2020. She (Clifta Krantz Hansen) preceded him in death by 21 years. He was also reunited with our sister Aimee Glade who died last November. We believe it was a joyful reunion!
Dad was born on January 24, 1945 to Whitney Charles and Esther Louise Edwards Hansen. He was the youngest of seven and his siblings include: Marilyn (Sherman) Jensen, Afton (David) Fitzen, David (MaryDeen) Hansen, Gaylon Hansen, Helen Wood and Elaine Noble. Dad loved his extended family and cherished those relationships.
He grew up on the Avenues and Salt Lake City was always his home. Dad worked at a young age delivering furniture for his uncle, which led him and his brother Dave to begin repairing appliances in Dave's garage. The business expanded and Dad worked for Hansen Refrigeration for the next 35 years. Eleven years before retiring, he ventured out on his own, starting "Norm's Refrigeration". Dad couldn't have chosen a better profession. He was so talented in working with his hands and could fix anything. He loved his job, but what he loved most were the people he associated with and the many friendships he made over the years. Dad was a hard worker who believed in a job well done. He was also an honest and fair man who believed in the goodness of people.
He met Cookie Krantz while riding his motor bike when he was just 13 years old. He was immediately smitten and they dated steadily through Jr high and high school, marrying in 1965.
Dad loved visiting with family and friends over a cup of coffee or a good meal, with his favorite places being Little America Coffee Shop, Stella's, The Pub, and The Dodo. He was a consummate gentleman, gracious, and thoughtful to the end. He enjoyed projects around the house, valued quality craftsmanship, beautiful flowers, a good sci-fi space show, movies, Sunday dinner at the Tholen's, and listening to music on a quality sound system. He had a passion for cars from a young age and fulfilled his dream by buying a car he absolutely loved a few years ago. He considered Tillamook ice-cream and lemon Oreos a staple and enjoyed pastries at any hour.
He loved, and was proud of each of his grandchildren, Arica and Alyssa Martinez, Landon, Adam, Clifta and Graham Tholen, Haven, Clara and Caroline Thorson. We, his daughters, and sons by marriage, Noel and Trent Tholen, Holly and Dave Thorson and Travis Glade will miss him greatly.
We had planned a memorial service in July to share memories but have canceled it in light of the recent Coronavirus uptick. Dad would not want to endanger the health of his friends and family. Since we can't gather, we would be grateful if you would visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
and share your memories with us. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest supporting the restaurant industry by eating out and making a memory with a friend or loved one in Dad's honor.
We are deeply grateful for the influence you've had on Dad's life and subsequently, on us.