Norman Michael Jones
1950 ~ 2020
Norman Michael Jones passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 69. He was born on October 18th, 1950 in Murray, Utah to Eva R. Jones and Charles R. Jones. Norman graduated from Murray High School then went on to serve in the U.S. Marines. Norm enjoyed watching Monday night football, spending time outdoors and camping with friends and family. He loved to watch old western movies and shows. He was known for a funny sense of humor and repeated his same old jokes over and over. Norm will be missed dearly by all that knew him. He is survived by his son Jared and his granddaughter Kingsley. The Interment will be at Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park at 11:00am on September 1, 2020.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Interment
11:00 AM
Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park
