|
|
Norton Parker
1926~2019
Holladay, UT-Norton Parker passed away peacefully on July 9, 2019 in Holladay, Utah surrounded by his children. He was born on October 11, 1926 in Ogden, Utah to parents Dean and Vera Parker. He served in various branches of the military from 1944 to 1948. He then enrolled at the University of Utah where he became a true "Utah man" immersing himself in many campus activities. He was president of Sigma Chi fraternity in 1949 and Senior Class President in 1950. After graduating in Business and Finance, Norton pursued a lifelong career in the financial industry. He was instrumental in many mergers and acquisitions in Utah's banking community. In 1977 he founded Capital City Bank. He successfully grew the business through 1994 at which time he sold to Bank One, now JP Morgan Chase. Norton always had a strong belief in giving back to his community. He actively served on numerous boards including the Utah Housing Authority and the Natural History Museum of Utah. He received an Emeritus Merit of Honor from the University of Utah in 2008. Our Dad, aka Snarky, was a tenacious hard worker with an adventurous spirit. Seldom, if ever, would you see Norton pause or take a break. Instead, he was consumed with a veracity that kept him vital and active until the final days of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Steele Parker and son, James Kevin Parker. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Parker, Suzanne (David) Headden, son, Stephen (Dawn)Parker, sister Kathleen Stoker, brother Lance Parker. He is also survived by his 11 adoring grandchildren, Caitlin, Cassandra, Parker, Tori, Zach, Ellie, Esther, Steele, Julian, Milo, and Talley. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/norton-parker/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019