Nyle Barlow Fox
1923 - 2019
Nyle Barlow Fox died at home peacefully, April 10. Born August 3, 1928 to Wanda Stift and Barlow Fox, he attended Salt Lake schools, graduating from East High and the University of Utah where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served with Army Intelligence in the Korean conflict, spending time in both Japan and Korea. Nyle worked in media and advertising for most of his career, winning awards for content and copy. He worked for David W. Evans at Evans Advertising, for 17 years before starting Freeway Advertising and later In Sight Advertising. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Linda Lee Fox, children - Bret Barlow Fox, Cindy Layne Fox, Bryan Glenn Fox, and 7 grandchildren, who he adored - Baylee, Chanel, Emma, Parker, Elizabeth, Ellie and Jeffrey. He was preceded in death by infant son Richard Nyle Fox and brother Shirl.
Please join the family in a celebration of his full and happy 90 years, to be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019