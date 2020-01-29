|
|
O. Layne Wilcock
Jun. 19, 1946 ~ Jan. 25, 2020
O. Layne Wilcock passed away peacefully at home, January 25, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. He is now pain-free to pursue his favorite activities of golfing, bowling, and hustling pool.
Layne was born June 19, 1946 to Orin and Violet (Thurston) Wilcock. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1964.
He was a self-made man, working a variety of jobs over the years. At age 10, he worked as a pinsetter for the old Tooele Bowling Alley, where he began his lifelong love of bowling. Later, he worked for Tooele Intermountain Smelter and Refining. Layne served in the U.S. Army Reserve and received an honorable medical discharge in November 1968. Layne then worked at Tooele Army Depot, and enrolled in the University of Utah, graduating with a B.S. in Accounting in 1974. Layne worked for First Federal Savings for 21 years, eventually becoming Treasurer. He then worked at Pharmacology Research Corporation, and eventually opened his own property management company, Eagle Bird Management, in 1998.
Layne had a few loves: his beautiful wife Renae, his daughters and granddaughters, cars, bowling and golf. Working as a young man, he saved enough money to pay for a Red 1966 Dodge Dart, which he really enjoyed. Layne married Renae (Novak) February 10, 1968. They were married for over 51 years and have three wonderful daughters. Layne was an active member of the Salt Lake Exchange Club for 41 years, serving as Secretary/Treasurer. He was a member of the Salt Lake and National Bowling Association for 55 years. He was inducted into the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Hall of Fame in 2017.
He is survived by his wife Renae, daughters Sharon (Shane) Franz, Angela (Tom) Lorenzo, and JoLayne, granddaughters Vivienne and Daphne Franz, siblings Steve (Sharon), Shauna Edgeman, Scott (Mona), and Kevin, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Vi Wilcock, and his brother Lee "Duff". We all know he is driving that GTO in the sky a little faster than he should.
A viewing will be held on Friday Jan. 31 from 6-8 pm, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S. A celebration of life will be scheduled in June.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020