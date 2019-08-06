|
Ola Holmes Ewing-McLeish
1944 ~ 2019
Ola Holmes Ewing-McLeish, 75, of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 10, 1944 to John Harvey Holmes and Doris Marceil Catt-Holmes. She is survived by her 5 children, Robert Ewing (Bobbie), Richard Ewing (Sharon), Dale Ewing (Reeta), Laura Bachman (Will) and Lance Ewing (Marie); her husband of 3 years, Don McLeish; her 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Lou Ewing; her brother John Holmes; sisters Janice Hubbard and Nedra Holmes; grandsons Danny Ewing and Tyson "T.J." Cook; and her parents John Harvey Holmes and Doris Marceil Catt- Holmes.
Ola was a devoted wife, nurturing mother, and a great listener. She was multi talented and enjoyed many different hobbies including writing, painting, quilting, astrology and coloring with her grandchildren. She was admired for her strength and tenacity in the face of adversity and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Viewing to be held on Wednesday evening, August 7th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT, where a second viewing will take place on Thursday morning at 10:00am followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Ola will be interred at the Salt Lake City Cemetery next to her beloved husband.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019