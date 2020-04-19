|
Olive Terry Madsen
Richfield, Utah
Olive Alene Terry Madsen, 94, passed away April 13, 2020 in Monroe. She was born December 14, 1925 in Fairview, Utah to Amasa M. and Hazel Burdella Pritchett Terry and raised on a farm in Milburn, Sanpete County. She attended school in Fairview and graduated from North Sanpete High School in Mt. Pleasant in 1944.
Olive married Reed L Madsen on August 21, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. He preceded her in death October 29, 2013. They lived in Arlington, Virginia, Fairview, Mt. Pleasant, Washington City and Richfield. They enjoyed traveling in all 50 states and in more than 20 foreign countries.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in the Relief Society presidency, taught in the Primary organization and in the Scouting program.
Olive was a secretary in Salt Lake City during World War II and worked in a department store in Washington, D.C. She worked with her husband in several businesses ventures, including a photography studio, flying business and gift store. She also assisted Reed in his journalism career in Richfield with the Deseret News.
She was active in civic work: president of Richfield Jay-C-Ettes, Richfield Ladies of Elks, bowling and golf associations. She was an enthusiastic member of competitive golf traveling teams.
Olive's life was centered around her family who include: Terry (Nyle) Christensen, Richfield; Connie (Allen) Durfey, Bicknell; Sulinda (Chad) Pettigrew, Martinez, CA; David (Dorian) Madsen, Richfield; Penny (Steve) O'Dell, Las Vegas, NV; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Jim) Dutson, Apache Junction, AZ; 24 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Also preceded in death by a son, Van Reed; parents; twin brothers, Boyd and Lloyd Terry; sister, Voylette Blanchard.
Private family graveside services were held Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook and streamed graveside services at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020