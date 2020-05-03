|
1934 ~ 2020
Olojia Maria Gallegos, 85, passed away peacefully April 27, 2020 at the Wentworth at Coventry . She was born May 16, 1934 in La Plata, New Mexico to Martin and Petra Mariquita Casaus Carrillo. Mom met and married the love of her life, Jose Leandro (Lee) Gallegos on September 5, 1955. Together they raised nine children; Lee (Stephanie), Mike (Cindy), Steve (Sherril), Carlita (Rich Lucero), Shayla (Scott Moffitt), Paul (Karie), Peter (Angela), Danny (Dave Losee), Belinda (Bill Nelson).
Olojia enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, baking cookies, and cakes and made the worlds best tamales. Cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her small army kept her busy, but not too busy to spend time with each of her kids. She was always teaching her kids something as simple as tying their shoes, to ironing and cooking. Olojia always wanted to make sure her kids were ready to meet the world. She made sure all her kids did their best in school and made good choices in their lives.
Olojia came to be known as the "broom stick guard" for watching out for the neighborhood, especially the elderly. Whatever project Dad was working on Mom was always by his side. They could be found working together on everything from the cars to remodeling the home.
Olojia gave the best Hugs!
Mom is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Mariquita and also by brothers Abel, Willie, and Ben, and by sisters Sally, Sable, Marcy, and Vama. Olojia is survived by her loving husband Lee, their nine children and 27 grandchildren 42 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Olojia is survived by siblings Rita, Levi (Junior), Johnny and Ernie. Mom is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
We want to extend our thanks to the staff of the Wentworth at Coventry and the staff of Hospice for Utah who took such great care of our Momma.
We are planning a Celebration of Life Service for Mom when all the Covid-19 craziness calms down, and it's ok to gather again. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020