Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Famous Dave's Barbeque
1166 E. Fort Union Blvd
Omer LaMar Hansen


1933 - 2019
Omer LaMar Hansen, age 86, of Pahrump, Nevada passed away on May 20th, 2019. LaMar was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 28th 1933 to Omer and Virginia Hansen. He had a wonderful childhood in Millcreek. He served in the military. He graduated from the University of Utah. He married and had three children. He was a real estate agent. He was a builder who has to his credit home throughout several states in the west. He earned a Master's degree in New Mexico.
LaMar was happiest enjoying the beautiful and peaceful desert in Pahrump. He and his wife Robin worked very hard turning their home into an oasis. He also loved spending time with family.
LaMar is survived by his wife, Robin. Sister Joyce Newton and brother Lynn (Jean) Hansen, Children Rusty Hansen and Lori (Maurie) Winter, granddaughters Virginia (Mike) L'Etoile and Crystal Winter; great grandchildren Charlie and Max. Preceded in death by his son Layne Hansen and brother Gary Hansen.
A celebration of his life will be held at Famous Dave's Barbeque 1166 E. Fort Union Blvd. From 12:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 6th, 2019. Casual dress. His ashes will be released on Lake Powell as was his wish. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 30, 2019
