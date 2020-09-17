Ophelia Cordila Gold

1930~2020

Taylorsville, UT-On Friday, September 11, 2020, Ophelia Cordila Gold, loving wife and mother of three passed away at the age of 90, in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on August 17th, 1930 in Taos, New Mexico to Cosmes and Lillian Romero. She went to high school in Rock Springs, Wyoming where she met her sweetheart. She married Joseph W. Gold on July 14th 1951. Shortly after their marriage Joe and Ophelia moved to Salt Lake City. Our mother had a wonderful spirit and her inspiration for life was her faith and family. Her steadfast devotion to her Catholic faith was ever present in her everyday life. Our mother taught us unconditional love, joy, kindness, strength and compassion. She had an irresistible smile with a great sense of humor and we can still hear her wonderful giggle. She is survived by her two sons; George (Cindy) Gold and Gregory (Lisa) Gold, her daughter, Pamela (Karl) Timpson, grandchildren; Benjamin (Tiffany Lippincott) Timpson, Erik (Angela) Timpson, Trevor Gold, Shayna (Joshua) Humphrey and Carmen Gold (Jiro) Johnson, great-grandchildren; Emery Timpson, Anabella Timpson, Zalaylee Humphrey and Jeremiah Humphrey. Mom and Dad are together again in heaven and we have two guardian angels smiling down on the wonderful family they created. Ophelia's family would like to thank the Legacy House of Taylorsville for an amazing job of taking care of our mother from 2017 to 2020. Due to COVID19, the funeral and services are for immediate family and close friends only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store