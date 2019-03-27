|
May 2, 1934 ~ March 24, 2019
Ora Mann Clayton, 84, passed peacefully at her home in Sunset, Utah, on March 24, 2019. She was born May 2, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the ninth child of Albert Mann and Mary Margaret Waite. She was raised on the family farm in Bountiful, Utah, where she learned to appreciate hard work and life's simple pleasures. The beautiful gardens surrounding the Clayton home were the result of Ora's hard work and green thumb. She had a talent for beautifying the world around her and was especially devoted to growing lasting relationships.
After graduating from Davis High School in 1952, Ora married her high school sweetheart, Carl Clayton, on March 18, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. The two have seldom been apart and recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. They have two children, Robin (Joe) Driggs and Rainee (Jon) Browning, ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Ora loved playing sports as a young girl and continued to share this love with her family and friends in city and Church activities. She loved a good ball game and could always be relied on to keep accurate score. She adored her husband, children, and grandchildren and never missed an important event. She also loved serving the young women, primary children, and Relief Society sisters in her many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Our beloved Ora had a special talent for making and keeping friends. Her contagious smile and quick sense of humor easily drew people to her. She was a kind listener and gave freely of her time and talents. She made life-long friendships while working at Southern Bell Telephone Co., Marquardt Corp., Mountain West Savings, and Sunset City. Ora was an exemplary employee known for making a difference with her excellent work ethic and positive attitude.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Melvin, Albert, Harvey, Zada, Lloyd, Arlene, Geniel, and Rita. She enjoyed close and lasting relationships with each of them and we know they are having a wonderful reunion with their baby sister.
Ora experienced all of life's seasons, but she always looked forward to the spring. She loved birds, buds and flowers, and especially the sunshine. She reflected that special light that comes fleetingly in the springtime and reminds us of the eternal nature of love. She leaves a legacy of faith and optimism for all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 2 pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6-8 pm and from 12:30-1:30 pm prior to the service at the mortuary.
Interment, Clearfield Cemetery.
Our family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the many people who provided kind health services to Ora, especially Dr. Roark Neville and nurses Calli, Paige, and Erin from Aly's Angels.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019