Oren Ira Shepherd
Jan 9, 1031 ~ Nov 19, 2019
Oren Ira Shepherd, born January 9, 1931 in Spanish Fork, Utah passed away peacefully at his home November 19, 2019 surrounded by his daughters and fiancée.
Oren loved and lived life to the fullest. He loved golfing, hiking, running and working at United Pacific Reliance Insurance Company where he was Vice President of Operations in the western United States. He enjoyed traveling all over the world with his late wife Verna, then with his fiancée Janene. Oren's greatest passion was serving his fellow man; especially the homeless and working with the Adopt a Native American Elder program. To Oren, all were his brothers and sisters. Everyone was worthy of love, respect and equality, regardless of their station in life. He built people up, put a smile on their faces and made everyone feel special. He was thankful for his many battles and found good in each one. Oren would say "It's just a bump in the road". His motto was "attitude of gratitude" and he lived by it. He was a rock. When the storms of life beat upon him, he stood immovable. Earth has lost a great man but Heaven has gained an angel. We will miss him but have great joy knowing he is with loved ones and friends he has missed for many years.
He is survived by his fiancée Janene Wallace; three daughters: Linda (Gene) Mahana, Kathie (Dean) Hill and Sandy Neil, his two
sons: Clark (Cindy) Shepherd, Jeff Shepherd and many other loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife
Joyce cross, his second wife and love of his life, Verna Shepherd, his parents; two sisters: LaRue Beckstrom and LaNila Heinz, his brother: LeRoy Shepherd, two grandsons: Joshua Ben Shepherd and Jacob Shepherd.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing Sunday evening at the mortuary from 6-8 pm and again on Monday from 9:30-10:45 am prior to funeral services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to A-Plus Hospice for their loving care of Oren.
We love you dad. Rest in peace now.
God be with you till we meet again
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019