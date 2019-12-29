Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Orin Tolman
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Draper 2nd Ward Meeting House
1617 E 12700 S
Draper, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Draper 2nd Ward Meeting House
1617 E 12700 S
Draper, UT
Orin Robert Tolman


1942 - 2019
Orin Robert Tolman Obituary
Orin Robert Tolman
"Grandpa Bob"
1942 ~ 2019
Orin Robert Tolman passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born June 7, 1942 in Murray, UT to Orin Hatch and Irene Bertha Hill Tolman.
A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Draper 2nd Ward Meeting House, 1617 E 12700 S Draper, UT with a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment at Sandy City Cemetery, Sandy, UT. For full obituary please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019
