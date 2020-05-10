|
|
1943 ~ 2020
Orval "Butch" Lewis Phipps Jr. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Butch passed away peacefully at his home on May 4th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Los Angeles, CA. on March 7th, 1943 where his father was stationed with the U.S. Navy. His childhood was spent with many beautiful memories of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins in Oklahoma, California, Oregon and Nevada. He graduated from Carlin High School in Nevada in 1961. He had many stories and loved sharing his life experiences, be they cowboying, ranching, railroading, college or tidbits he learned along his way. He went to Westminster College to play basketball and further his education, graduating in 1967. During his time at Westminster, Butch met and married Valeree Howe, sharing 56 beautiful years. They were blessed with two wonderful children and two beautiful grandchildren, all of whom he loved and adored.
His professional career spanned nearly 50 years, working with various age groups at the Salt Lake County Detention Center, CBTU, Decker Lake, ARTEC, Salt Lake County Jail, Salt Lake City alternative education Garfield, Horizonte, and AP&P among many other organizations. His joy was in creating and implementing programs that opened doors for those to grow and experience beyond their pasts.
Survived by his wife Valeree, daughter Kristen Phipps, granddaughter Grace Falkner, grandson Alec Phipps-Wirtz, sisters Mary Beth Cartmill and Deena Boremans (Doug), brother Jay Phipps (Ira), aunt Dorothy Martin, brother-in-law, Charles Howe (Ronnie), dear friend Cathy-Lin Falkner, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Butch was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark.
Sweetheart, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, you taught us so much and thank you for your love, support and always being there for us.
Many thanks to the Intermountain Healthcare ICU team who discovered his lung disease and to Encompass Hospice Services who made it possible for us to all be together at home.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020