Orval T. Abbott
1927~2019
Orval Abbott fell asleep in death on May 19, 2019 with his family by his side. He married Marlene Wegner and raised 6 children until her death in 2007. Dad was a member of the carpenters union 184 and the Sugarhouse congregation of Jehovah's witness.
Per dad's request, there will be a short graveside service at Elysian Gardens at 1075 East 4580 South on Wednesday, May 22nd at 3:00 PM. For full obituary and condolences see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 21, 2019