Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Oak Hills Seventh Ward building
1038 North 1200 East
Provo, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Walch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Woodrow Walch


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar Woodrow Walch Obituary
1921 ~ 2019
Oscar Woodrow Walch 98, passed away peacefully at his home in Provo, Utah, March 27, 2019. Oscar, the youngest child of Charles Albert and Emma Weech Walch was born on March 10, 1921 in Pine Grove, Oregon.
Oscar served in the US Navy during World War II aboard the USS Hornet. Oscar served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in New Zealand mastering the Maori language. He married Bernice Harriet Kunkel, September 22, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. Oscar and Bernice are parents of six children, both earned advanced college degrees, raising their family in Provo. Following retirement, Oscar and Bernice served a mission in Fiji, followed by a world tour and many years traveling the country in their motor home. Oscar's funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday April 2, 2019. A viewing will precede the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30AM at the Oak Hills Seventh Ward building, 1038 North 1200 East, Provo, Utah. The funeral assistance is provided by Premier Funeral Services, for a full obituary or to leave condolences, please visit their website, https://www.premierfuneral.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.