Otto Max Stoß
1928~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Born February 13, 1928, in Weimer, Germany to Herman and Else Stoß. He passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 92.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 70 years and his children, Rita (Stan Adams) and Ronnie (Diane); brothers in Germany, Hansi (Helga) and Harold; Grandchildren, PJ (Nick Farris), Holly (Nathan Short), Dannyelle (Jason Moses); Great Grandchildren, Nicholas, Michelle, Nalani, Tessa, Mick, Kyler, Sammy, and Kate. He is preceded in death by his brother, Guenther; granddaughter, Tiffany Adams; and grandson, Joshua.
There will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later time. We want to give a special thank you to the caregivers at Rocky Mountain Hospice. Please do not send flowers. For full obituary see larkinmortuary.com
.