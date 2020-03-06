|
|
Paige Kay Burleigh
1996 ~ 2020
Paige Kay Burleigh, 23, our cherished daughter, sister, and mother passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2020.
She was born on December 7, 1996 to William Hal and Kristin Anne Patterson Burleigh. She was the youngest of five children.
Paige enjoyed participating in Dance, Gymnastics, and Cheer. She was a graduate of Riverton High School, Class of 2015. She was known for her confidence, outgoing personality, and concern for the well-being of others. Paige adored her daughter Anastasia, and their special bond was also appreciated by those closest to her.
She is survived by her daughter Anastasia, her parents and siblings; Nicholas, Kasey (Nate Speer), Alec, and Quentin; her grandparents William and Patricia Burleigh and William and Joyce Patterson, and many wonderful Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Bluffdale Stake Center (2742 W. 14400 S). A viewing will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services both at the church. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2020