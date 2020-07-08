Pam Sonntag Hodson
1945 - 2020
Our beautiful wife, angel mother, sister, grandma and favorite "Pamcakes" passed away, unexpectedly and peacefully, in the early morning hours of July 4th, 2020, returning to the waiting arms of her dear parents and loved ones.
Pam Sonntag Hodson was born January 21, 1945 to Philip and Voloy Sonntag in Preston, Idaho. She was the oldest of three children and remained close to her sister, Peggy and brother, Mark throughout her life.
Pam lived an idyllic childhood with her family and friends. She never lacked for love and support, and because of wonderful examples in her life, she grew into a compassionate, smart, creative, funny and loving young lady. Pam graduated from Highland High School and was always proud to be a Ram. She continued on to the University of Utah, and in the foyer of Orson Spencer Hall, met her eternal companion and the love of her life, Dean Hodson. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on June 9th, 1966. They just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. Together they created an eternal family, which became the center of their entire world.
One of Pam's greatest gifts was the ability to make everyone feel loved and important. Every family member and friend thought they were Pam's favorite! Pam could light up any room with her infectious laugh, her warm embrace and her boundless joy. She was oftentimes the shoulder for many to cry upon and someone they could release their burdens to. While she was never one to get caught up in the ways of the world, she was always caught up in service. Thus the nickname given to her and her sister Peggy, "The Service Sisters". She was always showing kindness, giving advice and supporting those she loved without judgment or harsh criticism. Pam was a light for so many and exemplified the attributes of the Savior, whom she loved with all her heart.
Pam's love for others spilled out of her home. She spent countless hours volunteering time at Primary Children's Hospital, her children's schools, and PTA president at Bryant Junior High School. But those hours knew no end when it came to her devotion and love for the gospel of Jesus Christ, its members, and future members. She was always a missionary!
Pam absolutely loved and adored the various callings she held in the Church over the years, and from these callings, many lifelong friendships were formed. Pam served as Primary President, Young Women's President, Relief Society Counselor, Mission Mother in Melbourne Australia, and Mission Mother in the Salt Lake Inner City Mission.
It is with deep sadness in our hearts, that we say goodbye to our sweet Pam. We will miss the dinners and the lunches, the calls and texts, the visits, car rides and hair appointments. We will miss the perfect carpet lines, the Skip Bo games, the movies, shopping trips, funny songs, poems, stories, endless treats, and delicious food that only a mom like Pam can make. We will miss you at birthdays, baptisms, weddings, games and other special events. We will miss you reading "The Night Before Christmas" and all the holidays, which you made so special for each of us. You have left us too soon, but your spirit remains in all those who've been blessed to know you and feel your love. May your smile fill the Heavens with joy. We can't wait to see you again.
Preceded in death by her parents Philip T and Voloy Sonntag. Pam is survived by her loving husband Dean Hodson, her devoted children; Michael (Sharon) Hodson, Matt (Rachael) Hodson, Mark (Jodi) Hodson, Melissa (Eric) Butikofer, Michelle (Blake) Poulton, Marci Bradley, Marianne (Ben) Feinauer, Megan (Greg) Davis, 23 grandchildren, brother Mark Sonntag (Frankie) and sister Peggy Plumb (Walter).
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Church of Jesus Christ Missionary Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.larkincares.com
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10th at 10:00 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn. 2350 East 1300 South. The courtesy of wearing a mask and physical distancing is requested. We suggest bringing your own chair, blanket and umbrella for shade.
Live streaming on Facebook under Pam Hodson at 10:00 MST