Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Three Fountains LDS Ward Chapel
755 E. Three Fountains Dr.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Three Fountains LDS Ward Chapel
755 E. Three Fountains Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Crane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela F. Crane


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela F. Crane Obituary
Pamela F. Crane
11/19/1940 ~ 12/12/2019
Pamela Faye Howarth Crane was born to George A. and Faith Steed Howarth. She passed away in Murray, UT.
Funeral Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11a.m. at Three Fountains LDS Ward Chapel, 755 E. Three Fountains Dr. A viewing will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and Friday at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. For longer obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -