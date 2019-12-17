|
|
Pamela F. Crane
11/19/1940 ~ 12/12/2019
Pamela Faye Howarth Crane was born to George A. and Faith Steed Howarth. She passed away in Murray, UT.
Funeral Services will be Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11a.m. at Three Fountains LDS Ward Chapel, 755 E. Three Fountains Dr. A viewing will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., and Friday at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. For longer obituary and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019