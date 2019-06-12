|
Our delightful and cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully after enduring failing health over the past few years. Pam was born on August 18, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to loving parents Ethelyn (Orr) and George Milton Schlutz. Pam graduated from Bountiful High School in 1960. Pam married and was sealed to her high school sweetheart and eternal companion, DeeLynn R. Howard, on September 5, 1963 in the Salt Lake City temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have four children, Ty (Lisa) Howard, Rory (Janelle) Howard, Adam (Sarina) Howard, and Abby (Royce) Barraclough. They are also the proud grandparents of sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild. Pam worked as a retirement counselor for Utah Retirement Systems for 28 years, where she enjoyed meeting and working with many different people. Pam was an energetic, creative and talented woman who devoted her life to her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and by all of her siblings, Gerald Minear, Janice (Minear) Blood, Brian Schlutz and Gregory Schlutz. She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. Pam leaves behind tremendous posterity and will be deeply missed by all. We love you, Mom, and hope you are enjoying a wonderful reunion on the other side. Friends and family may celebrate Pam's life by attending her viewing on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. A second viewing will take place at the Rowland Way Ward Building, 610 North Rowland Way, Centerville, Utah, on Saturday, June 15 from 9:30 - 10:30 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019