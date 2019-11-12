|
Pamela Kay Blackham Roundy
March 6, 1960 ~ Nov 8, 2019
Pamela Kay Blackham Roundy, 59, of Price was called home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Pam was born March 6, 1960 in Price. She graduated from Richfield High School and married her childhood sweetheart and best friend, Philip Roundy, in the Manti Temple. She called Price home for the last 34 years, spending countless hours volunteering in the community as the President of the Spencer's Wishes children's charity. She raised six-figures in support of at-risk youth in the area, impacting the lives of thousands.
In addition to her charity work, Pam reveled in her grandchildren, was fanatical in her support of the Colorado Rockies, and was a master of crochet and tatting. She was devout in her faith, and being a mother was her greatest joy.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; three children, Jason (Shannon), Jenny (Pibby), and Angie (Ben); five grandchildren, Draven, Ayla, Liv, Leo, and Baby Boy LeVere; father, Fred Blackham of Richfield; and seven brothers, Bruce, Don, Kerry, Freddie, Craig, Mug, and Mitch; as well as her cat, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her son, Spencer Jon, and her mother, Doris.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 8th Ward building (995 E. 700 N., Price). Burial will be in the Price Cliffview Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family will receive friends at the ward building for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the services.
Services are being coordinated by Fausett Mortuary. To express condolences please visit FausettMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019