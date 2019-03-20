Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Pamela Freestone
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Harvest Park Ward
3671 S Oldham Street
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Harvest Park Ward
3671 S Oldham Street
West Valley City, UT
Pamela Margaret Freestone


Pamela Margaret Freestone Obituary
January 18, 1934 ~ March 16, 2019
On Saturday, March 16th, Pamela Margaret Freestone died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harvest Park Ward, 3671 S Oldham Street, West Valley City, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Valley View Mortuary 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, Utah and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the ward.
For more on Pamela's life, please visit www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019
