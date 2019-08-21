|
|
Panagiotis "Pete" Dementas
1937-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Panagiotis "Pete" K. Dementas peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on August 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Pete was born on April 19, 1937 in Ancient Olympia (Peukes), Greece and moved to the United States with his beloved wife, Vasiliki "Bessie" in 1969.
Pete is survived by his wife, Bessie Dementas, his daughters Georgia and Athena, his son-in-law, Fotis Saltaris, his grandchildren, Yiorgos, Panayiotis, Emmanuela, his sister, Eleni Pavlopoulou , his brother, Alexis Nteimentes and many nieces and nephews that he adored..
Pete was the most kind-hearted, giving, passionate and hard-working person and was an exceptional example for those around him. He worked at Eimco Processing Equipment for over 30 years where he worked diligently and provided a wonderful life for the most important element in his life, his family. Pete chose to retire when his first grandson Yiorgos was born so that he could take care of him.
Pete also began working for Signature Products Group in his retirement years where he was adored by everyone who worked with him. He loved being there with his daughter Georgia and with the late Nish Zundel and Dusty Zundel which he held in very high regard. He thought of Dusty like the son he never had and loved him very much.
Pete was a proud member of the Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Pan Arcadian Men, in which he served as secretary for many years. Pete loved to travel and spend time with his family in Greece during the summer months and was always teaching everyone around him about his beautiful country and its rich history. He was passionate about politics and always loved a good debate. We will never forget you and the kind of man you were for all of those around you.
The family would like to thank the Loveland Clinic for Blood Cancer Therapy and the entire LDS East-8 team, the doctors and nurses, for the compassionate and tireless care they provided for our beloved husband and father. We especially would like to thank his favorite Nurse, Carrie Rhodes for always showing kindness and tenderness when taking care of him.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM with a Trisagion service beginning at 7:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah 84106.
The funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or to the Loveland Clinic for Blood Cancer Therapy.
We will always love you and miss you and you will forever be in our hearts! You were the best husband, father, friend and most importantly, the best Pappou! May your Memory be Eternal.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019