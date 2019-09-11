Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W. South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9894 S. 2700 W.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9894 S. 2700 W
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Parley Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parley Lynn Porter


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Parley Lynn Porter Obituary
Parley Lynn Porter
1944 - 2019
Age 75 of South Jordan, Utah passed away September 9, 2019 due to complications from a massive stroke. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 9894 S. 2700 W., South Jordan, UT, with viewings to be held Thursday evening from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (1066 S), South Jordan, Utah, and Friday morning from 10:00am - 10:45am at the church. Interment will be in the Redwood Memorial Cemetery. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Parley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now