Parley "Keith" Steele
August 16, 1917 ~ May 1, 2020
Keith Steele passed away peacefully, Friday, May 1, 2020, at home in Taylorsville, Utah, at the age of 102.
Keith was born in Delta, Utah, on August 16, 1917, to Parley Bunker and Lemira Turner Steele. When he was two years old, he moved to Panguitch, Utah, with his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He spent his youth climbing the velvet hills, breathing the fresh country air, and fishing on Penny's Pond.
At age 17, in 1934, he started working for the U. S. Mail on Star Route (his favorite job in all the world), hauling mail from Panguitch to Ruby's Inn at Bryce Canyon, Cannonville, Henryville and back to Panguitch. For six years he hauled the mail, never missing a day. He loved the wide open countryside, the serenity and the majestic beautiful sunrises. Along the way, he would often photograph the stunning sky and landscapes.
After giving up the mail line in 1937, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to follow his passion for airplanes. He attended Curtis Wright Technical Institute of Aeronautics in Glendale, CA. Upon graduating, he worked in many large aircraft factories and private airports, one of which was the Lockheed Aircraft Company in Burbank, CA.
After Lockheed, he went to work at Consolidated Aircraft Company in San Diego, where he worked all during World War II, building the PBY, B-24 and B32 airplanes, and teaching the "Rosies how to rivet". He was classified as 1-A for military service, next in line to join the war efforts, when the war ended in the summer of 1945.
On one lone weekend Keith returned to Panguitch. Bored, with nothing to do, he asked his childhood friend, Julia Boyter, to accompany him for a lovely drive through Bryce Canyon in his new 1940 Ford Convertible. On their first date he proposed and they were married December 27, 1941 in Las Vegas, NV. They established their home in LaMesa, CA, raising three children, Clifford, DeLores and Raymond.
Keith was also an experienced welder that supported his career at other aircraft operations such as Gibbs Flying Service, Ryan Aircraft Company, and the Naval Air Station.
In 1955, Keith moved his family to Salt Lake City, UT, finding employment with the Galigher Company, as a welder. Shortly, he opened his own business, Keith's Hobby House, located at 170 East 800 South, in an old store-front pioneer home. It was a special day when a wrecking ball demolished the old building and a new Hobby House was erected. The hobby business prospered for 28 years. During those years, he was able to fulfill a longtime dream of becoming a pilot and flying his own Cessna 172.
On May 15, 1958, he took his family to the Salt Lake Temple where they were sealed for eternity. Keith remained active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his adult life, serving in numerous bishoprics as counselor, ward and stake clerks.
It was not a surprise, when Keith and Julia retired from the Hobby House in 1983 to build a beautiful home on the mountaintop in Panguitch... another dream that came true. Keith and Julia spent their years in service to their loved ones, community, family and church. Keith served on the City's Board of Directors and developed the Panguitch Airport. He loved to build, fix and create. There is nothing he couldn't do with expertise and exactness. He and his wife built a summer home in Blue Springs by Panguitch Lake where he was the happiest and spent many enjoyable hours.
Keith loved playing pool, the organ and his harmonica. Music was a great part of his life and he loved singing in the ward choir. He loved boating, canoeing, camping and fishing. He loved picnics. He loved traveling and photographing the marvelous sights everywhere he went as he traveled all over the west, from Canada to Mexico and chartered some amazing road trips. He was a skilled craftsman in woodwork and wrought iron. He was an avid reader with a fine intellectual mind and a keen sense of humor. He was organized and meticulous. He enjoyed his many friends and counts the thousands of customers he accumulated in his Hobby House as some of his dearest, lifelong associates. He adored his wife and children, and planned his life around them. He believed in hard work and accomplished incredible things, at an age where no one could match his endurance. He lived life with exuberance knowing he had truly been blessed. During these last few years of his life, as he sat in his big easy chair reminiscing, he would say, "It sure has been fun". What a surprise he had when his nephew, David Boyter, came to visit last June, bringing his old 1940 Ford convertible, restored to perfection in all it's beauty, to take him for a ride. Keith was overjoyed. Keith was in "seventh heaven" with his seven Cs: catching fish, Cessna soaring, cereal (Frosted Flakes and Raisin Bran), cashews, cake, cookies and chocolate (M&Ms).
Dad, we will miss that twinkle in your eyes when you smiled and laughed. We'll miss your stories, wise counsel and sound advice. We can only imagine your great reunion with Mom and all your beloved family and friends greeting you. Until we meet again, may you fly up and onward, soaring high.
Keith is survived by his children, Clifford (Gloria) Steele of Leeds, UT, DeLores Steele Silfvast, of Taylorsville, UT, and Raymond Keith (Edith) Steele, of West Valley City, UT; daughter-in-law, Jerilyn B. Halleck; grandchildren, Kristie, Konnie, Donovan, Raigan, Shayne, Rondi, Kari, Delena and Dustin; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; as well as many adored nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Parley and Lemira Steele, wife, Julia Boyter, and granddaughter, Cindy Steele; brothers, Donald Hall and Wallace DeMar; sisters, Shirley Nosack Tayler, LaReta Bush, and Eloise Cieslewicz.
Graveside service will be held at the Panguitch Cemetery, Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a live streaming of the services will be available at www.springerturner.com on Keith's obituary page for all those who wish to view Keith's program. We also welcome your special thoughts and memories of Keith.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 8, 2020