1/1
Pat M. Hancey
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy (Pat) M. Hancey
Jan 27, 1939 ~ Oct 13, 2020
Pat (Miner) Hancey, 81, of Midvale, Utah, our beautiful wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully at home, Oct 13, 2020, with her loved ones nearby, of a lingering illness, She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 27, 1939; the daughter of Neldon P. and Emaline B. Miner. She graduated from South High School in 1957. Pat, the oldest of five children helped raise and care for her younger siblings; three girls and one boy. After graduating from High School she worked for Garden Park Beauty Salon, where she met and loved so many special friends. She also cherished the many years she spent singing with the Schubert Singers (Ladies Chorus).
Pat married Nolan R. Hancey, September 22, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple, for Time and All Eternity. Pat was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many Church callings while raising her four children in the Midvale, Utah area. Pat was loved by everyone who knew her. Durlng the past several years, Pat has been home-bound due to her illness and she truly missed the special times spent with family and friends. The devotion and loving care by her husband, children and siblings has been an outpouring of tender mercies over the many years, as our sweet mom endured the daily issues of her illness. Mom, you were a comfort to us during this time.
Pat is survived by her husband of 59 years, Nolan, and their four children, James (Melanie) Hancey (Sandy), John Hancey (Murray), Jeffrey Hancey (Murray) and Julie Crossley, Salt Lake City, along with 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, also survived by her siblings; Judie Noall (Sandy), Sherrie (Steve) Knight (Bountiful), Robert (Starlene) Miner (Millcreek), along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by a sister, Susan (Sheridan) McGarry (Anatone, Washington).
Our dear Pat will be remembered for her untiring service to others, her loving, kind, giving nature. We will miss her love expressed to all who came within her circle. We jointly CELEBRATE her life and all that she accomplished. Truly a lady.
Family and friends may attend a visitation to celebrate her life Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary (4760 S State, Murray, Utah) from 9:00-10:30 am, with graveside services to follow at 11:00 am, at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Salt Lake City, Utah. Masks and social distancing would be appropriate and appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Dignity Home Health & Hospice, for their loving care they provided our sweet mom over the past several months.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved