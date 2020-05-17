|
|
Pat S. Kirby
1939 ~ 2020
Pat Kirby passed away peacefully in her South Jordan home on May 10, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roy and Louise Strong. She graduated from West High School in 1957. Pat married her best friend, Terry Kirby, November 23, 1962. Pat and Terry worked, lived, and raised their children in Northern California before returning to Utah in 1999.
Pat's most important role was that of a homemaker. She also worked as an executive assistant in the areas of law and real estate. Pat was known for her intelligence, exceptional organization, typing speed, shorthand abilities, communication skills and integrity.
Pat was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and a member and volunteer for Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She loved spending time with her family, friends, neighbors, and her life-long "Club" friends. Pat was always smiling, quick to compliment and looked for the positive in every situation. She was a strong and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed.
It is a fitting tribute to Pat's life that she left this world on Mother's Day. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her happiest times were spent with family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Pat is survived by her three children Terry Kirby Jr., Denise DeCoite, and Cori Kirby; her eight grandchildren Holly, Sierrah, Nina, Hayden, Shelby, Ethan, Taya, and Sydni; and her sister Bonnie (Roger) Kadleck. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Louise Strong and her loving husband Terry Forester Kirby. It brings her family peace to know they have finally been reunited.
A viewing will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 funeral and internment is limited to immediate family. You may leave condolences at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020