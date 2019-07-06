|
Patrice Eliason
1951 - 2019
Mary Patrice (Lochhead) Eliason of Sandy, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6 - 8 PM at Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, UT. A funeral Mass for Patrice will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1385 E. Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Monday at the Church. Committal service to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" street. An extended obituary may be viewed as well as memories and photos shared with the family at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 6 to July 7, 2019