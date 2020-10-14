1/2
Patrice Laura Kolmel RN
1952 - 2020
February 5, 1952 ~ October 9, 2020
Patrice Laura Kolmel passed away peacefully on Friday October 9, 2020 surrounded by family. Pat was born in Port Jefferson, New York to Roger and Margaret (Neuhoff) Overton. She graduated from Patchogue High School in 1970 and from Pilgrim State Nursing School on Long Island, receiving her RN license in 1974.
Pat met her husband, Tom in 1974. They were married in 1977 and were blessed with two wonderful children, Jeffrey and Allison. Together they moved to Utah in 1982. Pat continued working in the nursing field for 37 years, specializing in hospice care for the final 15 years of her career. She particularly enjoyed working with the terminally ill and their families. Pat suffered a brain aneurysm in 2011, making it necessary for her to retire from nursing but allowing her to remain home and enjoy time with her friends and family. Pat was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton where she served as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick for many years.
Pat is survived by her husband Tom, her son Jeffrey, and her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Margaret Overton, her sister Nancy Sautkulis, and her daughter Allison Petersen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the mortuary.
We would like to give special thanks to staff of Country Pines Assisted Living in Clinton Utah and Symbii Hospice Care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
