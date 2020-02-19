|
Patricia (Pat) Allen, 93, passed away on February 13, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born November 23, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reginald and Zella Chapman and graduated from East High School.
She married Bruce E. Allen on June 18, 1947. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2009. They had three children.
Together they enjoyed many activities with family. They also enjoyed golf, bowling with the Goof Ball League, and U of U football games and tailgating with many dear friends. Special trips with Larry and Diane Limberg, and monthly DOM socials. She volunteered at the Museum of Natural History. She loved gardening and for 12 years volunteered at Red Butte Gardens. She most recently volunteered at the Golden Years Senior Center.
She retired in 1987 from LDS Hospital after 30 years as an EEG Technician.
She is survived by her children, Shauna Johnson, Navy Cmdr. (Ret) Bradley (Claudia) Allen, Shelley (Kirk) Holbrook, sister Dorothy Wade, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren with 2 more due this summer, and 1 great-great granddaughter. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brother Gene.
Our family would like to thank dear family and friends that were so important to her. Also would like to thank the Creekside Assisted Livings' entire staff and Renew Hospice for their genuine love and care for our mother.
Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing one hour before.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020