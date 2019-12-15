|
|
Patricia Ann Edwards
1937 ~ 2019
Riverton, UT-Patricia Ann Edwards, age 82, died on December 6th, 2019, in West Jordan, Utah. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Queens, New York to William Coleman Crosson and Alice Evans. She married Jeen Edwards on July 19th 1954.
She is survived by her husband Jeen, son Jeen (Tami), daughters Caroline and Jody, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Preceeded in death by son Jimmy and grandson Raymond.
No services will be held per Patricia's request, but please refer to Memorialutah.com to see her full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019