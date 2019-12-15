Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Edwards


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Edwards Obituary
Patricia Ann Edwards
1937 ~ 2019
Riverton, UT-Patricia Ann Edwards, age 82, died on December 6th, 2019, in West Jordan, Utah. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Queens, New York to William Coleman Crosson and Alice Evans. She married Jeen Edwards on July 19th 1954.
She is survived by her husband Jeen, son Jeen (Tami), daughters Caroline and Jody, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Preceeded in death by son Jimmy and grandson Raymond.
No services will be held per Patricia's request, but please refer to Memorialutah.com to see her full obituary.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -