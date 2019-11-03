|
|
1947 ~ 2019
Patricia Ann Holcombe, 71, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away on July 20, 2019 in Provo, Utah. She was laid to rest at Salt Lake City Cemetery beside her beloved mother.
Pat was born in Dallas, Texas on November 28, 1947 to Joseph Holcombe and Emily (Sterling) Holcombe. She graduated from Wasatch Academy in Mt. Pleasant, Utah in 1966. She retired from IBM in 2004, after 30 years of employment.
In her earlier life, she loved to organize any event. She worked at two jobs for a time, in order to purchase multiple houses (one, an historical Capitol Hill house built in 1898). Having grown up as a petite person, she had a tendency to collect anything small and unique. Her three large storage units were a testament to her many collections!
She was sympathetic to the sick and downtrodden. She scoured the internet for cures for anyone she knew who was ill. Often she was characterized as "feisty" by her physicians. Pat frequently took family to The Grand America Hotel's Garden Cafe or to Litzas Pizza, to enjoy good food and each other's company.
Because she always wanted a cat and donated to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah, memorial donations may be given to Best Friends. Patricia's family wishes to thank her extended family and friends for their support.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019