Home

POWERED BY

Patricia Ann Horne


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Horne Obituary
1944 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Patricia Ann Horne, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Patricia was born on January 14, 1944 in Niagara Falls, NY to Daniel E. Jierski and Helen Jierski (Eagiello). Early in her life she was married to Evan B Anderson. She later married Joseph Frank Horne on October 3, 1975, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage spending endless summers up at Bear Lake boating and camping with family and friends. She loved making holiday cookies and treats that everyone enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her brother Albert Jierski and sister Sharon Walton. Patricia is survived by her sister Mary Watson of Coos Bay Oregon, brother Steven Walton of Alto Loma, CA, and six children; Joe Horne(Gerita), Jason Horne, Brian Anderson, Julie Anderson, Shiela Finlinson, and Cindy Wright, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will not be any immediate services, but the family will hold a celebration of her life later this year. The family asks that no flowers, cards or gifts be sent. Pat was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -