1944 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Patricia Ann Horne, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Patricia was born on January 14, 1944 in Niagara Falls, NY to Daniel E. Jierski and Helen Jierski (Eagiello). Early in her life she was married to Evan B Anderson. She later married Joseph Frank Horne on October 3, 1975, and together they celebrated 44 years of marriage spending endless summers up at Bear Lake boating and camping with family and friends. She loved making holiday cookies and treats that everyone enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her brother Albert Jierski and sister Sharon Walton. Patricia is survived by her sister Mary Watson of Coos Bay Oregon, brother Steven Walton of Alto Loma, CA, and six children; Joe Horne(Gerita), Jason Horne, Brian Anderson, Julie Anderson, Shiela Finlinson, and Cindy Wright, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, there will not be any immediate services, but the family will hold a celebration of her life later this year. The family asks that no flowers, cards or gifts be sent. Pat was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020