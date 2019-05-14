|
|
In Loving Memory
Patricia Ann Jones Burrup, 78, passed away Tuesday April 16th. Born to Henry & Frieda Jones in Salt Lake City Utah. She was the middle of three girls. She was a long time resident of Salt Lake City Utah, the Washington DC area and more recently Ventura County CA. A 1959 graduate of Granite High School, she attended the University of Utah briefly before transferring into the Executive Secretarial program at LDS Business College and graduated in 1961. She married Mont L Burrup March 19, 1962 in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was active in her church and served in many capacities. She also volunteered with numerous community groups including the genealogy library, Meals-On-Wheels, & Friendly Visitors.
She is survived by her older sister, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, & 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019