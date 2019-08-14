|
Patricia "Pat" Ann
Perry Merrill
1940 ~ 2019
Passed away August 9, 2019, surrounded by friends and family after a heroic four-year battle to recover from a series of devastating strokes.
Born November 20, 1940 to R. Allan and Bertha Perry in Murray, Utah, Pat graduated from Highland High School and attended the University of Utah. In 1960 she married Dixon Skeen Merrill, and they were together 43 years before his untimely passing in February 2003. Pat was also preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Robert Perry and Barbara Sorensen. She is survived by her daughters Diane Merrill and Linda Whitehurst (Robert), son Allan Merrill (Tracy), nephew Ken Sorensen and his children Allyson Nielson (Eric) and Kendra Davis (Darrin), and her beloved four granddaughters and three grandsons.
Pat was a travel agent for over 20 years. She served as President of Utah Women in Travel and head of Salt Lake Community College's Travel Training program. She loved to travel, Utah gymnastics and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, she loved being in Brighton.
We are so grateful to all the extended family, friends, therapists and caregivers who provided Pat with care and companionship in her final years. Burial will be at Murray City Cemetery followed by a celebration of life in Brighton on Saturday, August 17th. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Camp Kostopulos Dream Foundation. For more on her life, please visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019