Patricia Anne Marcusen

1939 ~ 2020

Patricia Anne Murcusen passed away, surrounded by her family in Salt Lake City, July 8, 2020. She was born to Wallace H. Morris and Edythe A. Mills in Akron, Ohio on August 1, 1939. Patricia married William (Bill) Marcusen on September 15, 1958 in Salt Lake City.

Patricia loved life, her family, lady bugs, and cherished many friendships. She worked as the manager at "News Paper Employees" Credit Union NECU & Auerbachs and Pembrokes. The family would like to express thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and aides that have helped Pat over the years. She will be missed by many.

Pat is survived by her husband Bill, son Jim (Pam), grandchildren Weston (KJ), Patti (Victor), and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father Wallace, her mother Edythe, sister Barbara, and brother Arlin.

A graveside service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 AM at Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 'N' Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Guests are invited to a visitation that will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store