Patricia A. Pia
1945 ~ 2020
Patricia Thomas Pia passed away after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer on April 8, 2020. Pat was an incredible athlete throughout her life. She played tennis for the University of Utah, and leaves behind boxes of trophies from a lifetime of tournaments. She was an avid skier and loved doing anything physical. Her love of adventure and the outdoors was epic. On her 40th birthday she summited Mt. Rainier. She spent endless days and nights adventuring in the deserts and forests of Utah and hiked the Salt Lake trails almost everyday with her beloved dogs. Her spirit will live on in those trails and canyons where she was always the happiest. Nature and the outdoors fed her soul to the fullest.
Pat was an institution in her neighborhood. She lived in her home for over 45 years and could always be found enjoying the sunshine with a cup of coffee and chatting with the neighbors from her front porch.
She taught tennis at the Fort Douglas Country Club for many years before working at the Little Cottonwood Water Service Area for Alta and Snowbird while putting herself through nursing school. She was a skilled and admired RN until her retirement. She lived every moment of her life to the fullest. She was strong, kind, smart and full of spirit.
Pat leaves behind a family that will forever miss her and never be the same without her, as well as countless friends who she truly cherished. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Anne (Todd) and Jennifer (Nick) and her grandchildren, Daisy, Frank, Francesca and Sophia. There will never be another like her. Her beautiful spirit will live on in our hearts forever.
A celebration of her wonderful life will be held in the summer, when we can all be together again.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020